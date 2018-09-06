Pacific Blue Cross names John Crawford as President and CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Blue Cross has announced that its Board of Directors has appointed John Crawford as President and Chief Executive Officer, following his successful nine-month tenure as Interim President and CEO.



"As Interim President and CEO, John has reinforced a strong financial foundation while improving member value," said Richard Taylor, Board Chair. "Under John's leadership, Pacific Blue Cross will continue to work with our clients to serve the health care needs of our members while growing the business for the future."

John joined Pacific Blue Cross three decades ago and has been instrumental in improving the organization's financial systems and business processes. Prior to being named Interim President and CEO in November 2017, he was Chief Financial Officer and was given a BC CFO Lifetime Achievement Award from Business in Vancouver in 2018 in recognition of his philanthropy and professional success.

"I'm honoured to be the fifth President and Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Blue Cross," said John. "I was involved in the creation of this organization and have spent much of my career here. We have an exciting future and I look forward to Pacific Blue Cross developing new products, services and digital innovations to give our members access to the best possible health care. We will foster engagement with our clients, the advisor community, and a vast network of health care providers to improve health outcomes for our 1.4 million members."

Beth Miller, President of CUPE 1816 said, "After knowing John for almost 30 years, I can say his business knowledge and organizational roots make him the right person to lead and we look forward to collaborating on the success of Pacific Blue Cross."

John was born and raised on the west coast of Scotland. After immigrating to Canada in 1979, he and his wife began raising their family in Prince George before moving to Vancouver. When he is not working, John enjoys travelling and walking his chocolate lab Maple.

About Pacific Blue Cross

Pacific Blue Cross is British Columbia's number one health benefits provider. Based in Burnaby, BC, the not-for-profit organization provides health, dental, life, disability and travel coverage for 1 in 3 British Columbians through group benefits and individual plans. As part of its mission to improve health and wellbeing in BC, Pacific Blue Cross proactively supports charitable organizations across the province working to improve health outcomes.



