Capital Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank

RALEIGH, N.C., and MILWAUKEE, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company (First Citizens Bank) and Capital Commerce Bancorp, Inc. announced today that Capital Commerce shareholders have approved First Citizens' pending acquisition of Capital Commerce and its Securant Bank & Trust subsidiary.

At a meeting held today, the shareholders of Milwaukee, Wis.-based Capital Commerce voted to approve the merger agreement with Raleigh, N.C.-headquartered First Citizens Bank. Subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions, the merger is expected to become effective in the fourth quarter of 2018.

After the merger, Securant branch offices will initially operate as Securant Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank. Customers should bank as they normally do at their existing branches. Securant's customer accounts will be converted to First Citizens Bank's systems and operations at a later date.

David A. Davis, president and chief executive officer of Capital Commerce Bancorp, said: "We sincerely appreciate our shareholders' positive vote and now look forward to the final step, which is the completion of the transaction. We're happy to have partnered with a company that shares a similar heritage of century-long banking and a commitment to customer service."

Frank B. Holding Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of First Citizens Bank, said: "We're pleased with today's vote and the opportunity to further grow our presence in Wisconsin. In addition to retail banking, this merger will allow us to combine our companies' strong focus on business and commercial banking to better serve the market. We look forward to the completion of this transaction, a smooth transition and welcoming Securant associates and customers to First Citizens."

As of July 31, 2018, Capital Commerce Bancorp reported $226 million in consolidated assets, $174 million in deposits and $191 million in gross loans. With headquarters in Menomonee Falls, Securant Bank was formed in 1914 and offers personal and business banking products and services through four branch locations in Hartland, Milwaukee, Menomonee Falls and Slinger.

First Citizens Bank currently operates 10 branches in the greater Milwaukee area.

About First Citizens Bank

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank serves customers at more than 500 branches in 19 states. First Citizens Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA), which has $35 billion in assets. For more information, call toll free 1.888.FC DIRECT (1.888.323.4732) or visit www.firstcitizens.com . First Citizens Bank. Forever First®.

About Capital Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Securant Bank & Trust

Capital Commerce Bancorp, Inc.is a privately held bank holding company headquartered in Wisconsin. It is the holding company for Securant Bank & Trust, which was formed in 1914 and currently offers services through locations in Hartland, Milwaukee, Menomonee Falls and Slinger. For more information, visit www.securantbank.com .

