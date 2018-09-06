LogMeIn Named a Leader in Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions

BOSTON, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) today announced that Gartner, Inc. has named LogMeIn a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions *. The company was positioned as a Leader based on two key criteria: completeness of vision and an ability to execute.



To download a complimentary copy of the full report, please visit: http://learn.logmeininc.com/Gartner-Magic-Quadrant.html

According to Gartner, "Leaders have achieved significant influence and market share relative to their competitors in the meeting solutions market, while demonstrating an ability to respond to customers' needs. Leaders have robust, scalable meeting solutions with a wide range of features to satisfy all meeting scenarios, a large installed base, acceptable financial performance and good distribution. Leaders are doing well today and are prepared for the future."

"We believe our positioning as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions is validation of the strategy and customer-first focus of our Communications & Collaboration portfolio," said Bill Wagner, President and CEO of LogMeIn. "We are proud to be a Leader in the meeting solutions space and look forward to delivering on continued product innovation in 2018 and beyond."

With one of the world's most widely recognized collaboration portfolios, the LogMeIn Communication & Collaboration portfolio, including GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, GoToTraining and join.me, serves 25 million users, seven million meetings, and over 900 million conferencing minutes every month. Additionally, the company was recognized as a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing).

This summer, LogMeIn announced a series of desktop and mobile updates for its popular GoToMeeting product. These updates included smart meeting transcriptions and business messaging along with mobile updates for its iOS and Android apps, which have the highest user satisfaction app store ratings in the industry. Just this past week the company also released a redesigned GoToWebinar with a completely new and mobile optimized user interface.

Additionally, in April 2018, the Company completed its acquisition of Jive Communications , a leading provider of cloud-based phone systems and Unified Communications (UC) services and one of the fastest growing players in the Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) space. The acquisition accelerates LogMeIn's overall Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) strategy and bolsters LogMeIn's collaboration portfolio, bringing together LogMeIn's market-leading offerings like GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, and join.me with Jive's innovative and award-winning UC products.

* Source: Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions, Mike Fasciani, Adam Preset, Tom Eagle, 4 September, 2018.

About LogMeIn's Communications and Collaboration Portfolio

A recognized market leader in Communications and Collaboration, LogMeIn has a broad portfolio of products that create simpler, more intelligent ways for people to meet, connect, market, sell and train, to deepen relationships and drive better outcomes. These include award-winning products such as join.me, GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, GoToTraining, Grasshopper, OpenVoice, and Jive. LogMeIn's combined communication and collaboration products support over 25 million users, with over 900 million conferencing minutes a month contributing to over 7 million meetings per month, and 12 billion voice minutes per year.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world's top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in communication & conferencing, identity & access, and customer engagement & support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston with additional locations in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.