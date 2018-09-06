Verizon CFO to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference Sept. 7

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matt Ellis, chief financial officer of Verizon Communications Inc. ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ), is scheduled to speak at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference on Friday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m. ET in Beverly Hills, CA. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon's Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors/.



Verizon Communications Inc. ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated $126 billion in 2017 revenues. The company operates America's most reliable wireless network and the nation's premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary reaches people around the world with a dynamic house of media and technology brands.

