Monument and Vigil Ceremony Pays Tribute to Innocent Victims of Impaired Driving

DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The innocent victims of impaired driving will be honoured in Dartmouth on Saturday, September 8 as families and friends join MADD Canada for a special memorial ceremony.



The ceremony at the Nova Scotia Memorial Monument for Victims of Impaired Driving gives family and friends an opportunity to pay tribute to their loved ones. The monument is inscribed with the names of 113 victims of impaired driving, with 4 new names being added this year.

The ceremony includes a candlelight vigil to recognize and honour those victims, and all who have been affected by impaired driving.

Media are invited to attend the Nova Scotia Memorial Monument Ceremony:

Date: Saturday, September 8 Time: 1 p.m. Location: Dartmouth Memorial Gardens, 767 Main St., Dartmouth, Nova Scotia Guest Speakers: Halifax Regional Police Inspector Richard Lane RCMP Chief Superintendent Marlene Snowman MADD Canada National President Patricia Hynes-Coates

"For those who have lost loved ones in impaired driving crashes, the pain never really goes away," said MADD Canada National President Patricia Hynes-Coates. "Honouring their memories at this Memorial Monument is a way that they can pay tribute to their loved ones, share experiences with others so that they know they are not alone, and raise awareness about the tragic toll of impaired driving."

The Memorial Monument has been made possible through the generous support of Dartmouth Memorial Gardens and Atlantic Funeral Home.

For more information:

Patricia Hynes-Coates, MADD Canada National President, 647-919-6233 or phynescoates@madd.ca.

Gloria Appleby, MADD Canada Victim Services Manager – Atlantic Region, 902-794-6534 or gappleby@madd.ca

