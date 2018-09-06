Premier Shockwave to Exhibit at the 35th Annual National Tribal Health Conference in Oklahoma City, OK, September 17-20, 2018

SUWANEE, GA, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV) and Premier Shockwave, Inc. are pleased to announce that Premier Shockwave, Inc. will exhibit the dermaPACE® device at the 35th Annual National Tribal Health Conference at the Oklahoma City Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City, OK, September 17 - 20, 2018. Premier Shockwave has been selected by SANUWAVE Health, Inc. as its exclusive dermaPACE® distributor to the Indian Health Service (IHS) and Tribally operated healthcare services market.



The National Tribal Health Conference is the largest American Indian and Alaska Native specific gathering focused on health every year. Premier Shockwave is pleased to be able to introduce this advanced new wound care product, the dermaPACE®, to this group. Premier Shockwave hopes to partner with the Indian Health Service community to bring value-based technology to the difficult to heal Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) population, prominent in the Tribally operated healthcare services market.

According to Premier Shockwave CEO, A. Michael Stolarski, "Not only is the cost-per-day to operate the dermaPACE® about 40% lower than other standard wound treatment therapies, including negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), but the convenience for the patient, physician and clinical staff make a compelling argument for augmenting current protocol to include the dermaPACE® system." Mr. Stolarski added, "What we do better than anyone else in this space is create vascularity. No other product on the market is better at creating the biological response in the body that promotes angiogenesis, or the development of new blood vessels, than the dermaPACE®." 1

The use of the dermaPACE® System allows the clinician to more easily, and more cost-effectively, manage wounds. More importantly, the patient's quality of life improves significantly.

If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with the team either at the Conference or another time, please contact David Anderson via e-mail at david@premiershockwave.com .

1 Wang C-J, et al. Treatment of diabetic foot ulcers: A comparative study of extracorporeal shockwave therapy and hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Diab Res Clin Pract (2011), doi: 10.1016/j.diabres.2011.01.019

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV) ( www.sanuwave.com ) is a shock wave technology company initially focused on the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures. SANUWAVE's portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, producing new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. SANUWAVE applies its patented PACE technology in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac conditions. Its lead product candidate for the global wound care market, dermaPACE®, is US FDA cleared for the treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers. The device is also CE Marked throughout Europe and has device license approval for the treatment of the skin and subcutaneous soft tissue in Canada, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. SANUWAVE researches, designs, manufactures, markets and services its products worldwide, and believes it has demonstrated that its technology is safe and effective in stimulating healing in chronic conditions of the foot (plantar fasciitis) and the elbow (lateral epicondylitis) through its U.S. Class III PMA approved OssaTron® device, as well as stimulating bone and chronic tendonitis regeneration in the musculoskeletal environment through the utilization of its OssaTron®, Evotron® and orthoPACE® devices in Europe, Asia and Asia/Pacific. In addition, there are license/partnership opportunities for SANUWAVE's shock wave technology for non-medical uses, including energy, water, food and industrial markets.

About Premier Shockwave, Inc. and Premier Shockwave Wound Care, Inc.

Premier Shockwave, Inc. is the leading shockwave company for podiatric and orthopedic applications using OssaTron® and dermaPACE® devices throughout the United States and currently serves over 30 VA Hospitals and Military Treatment Facilities in the continental United States and Alaska. Premier Shockwave, Inc. will manage the dermaPACE® business for Premier Shockwave Wound Care, Inc. For additional information about the company, please go to www.premiershockwave.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company's product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company's ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

