Sharecare to be featured at National Business Group on Health's Workforce Strategy 2018

ATLANTA, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that its senior vice president of product, Toni Pashley, will be featured during a general session at Workforce Strategy 2018 , the nation's premier event for health, productivity and well-being. Organized by the National Business Group on Health (NBGH), Workforce Strategy 2018 will bring more than 500 thought leaders and global experts to Atlanta from September 25 through 27 to explore the future of work, life and health for large employers.

On Wednesday, September 26 at 11:35 a.m., Pashley will discuss both the current and forward-looking promises of health engagement platforms in a session titled, "A Look Under the Hood at Engagement Platforms: Current Capabilities and the Future State." Moderated by NBGH president and CEO Brian Marcotte, representatives from Castlight, Evive and Rally will join Sharecare's Pashley to explore the present and future capabilities of existing health and well-being platforms. Answering questions from NBGH employer members, Pashley and her fellow panelists will share what's going well, current limitations and challenges, and what the future holds as employers endeavor to empower their populations to take control of their health, all in one place.

WHAT: General Session – A Look Under the Hood at Engagement Platforms: Current Capabilities and the Future State WHEN: Wednesday, September 26, 2018 | 11:35 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. WHERE: Loews Atlanta, Mercer Ballroom

Sharecare is the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place. The Sharecare platform provides each person – no matter where they are in their health journey – with a comprehensive and personalized health profile where they can dynamically and easily connect to the information, evidence-based programs and health professionals they need to live their healthiest, happiest and most productive life. In addition to providing individual consumers with direct access to award-winning and innovative frictionless technologies, scientifically validated clinical protocols and best-in-class coaching tools, Sharecare also helps providers, employers and health plans effectively scale outcomes-based health and wellness solutions across their entire populations. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com .

