FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investor Lawsuit Against Farmland Partners Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $25,000 to Contact the Firm – FPI FPI-PB

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) (NYSE:FPI) ("Farmland" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 16, 2016 and July 10, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").



IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Investors who purchased Farmland's securities during the Class Period may, no later than September 10, 2018 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

On July 11, 2018, Rota Fortunae published an online report alleging that Farmland artificially increased revenues "by making loans to related-party tenants who round-trip the cash back to FPI as rent." The report further detailed that "[w]e found evidence that strongly supports [Farmland] has significantly overpaid for properties; under normal circumstances, we estimate [Farmland] is worth $4.85/share, but we think the shares are un-investible." Additionally, the report stated that Farmland has "neglected to disclose that the majority of its loans have been made to two members of the management team." Following this report, Farmland's common stock fell $3.37 per share (39%) and its preferred shares fell $6.08 per share (25%).

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors during the Class Period that: (i) Farmland artificially increased its revenues by marking loans to related party tenants and (ii) Farmland's Class Period revenues were overstated. The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased Farmland's securities at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and sustained significant investment losses.

