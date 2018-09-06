Market Overview

WestRock Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 06, 2018
ATLANTA, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conference:

  • Credit Suisse 31st Annual Basic Materials Conference in New York – Sept. 13, 2018
    Steve Voorhees, Chief Executive Officer, will present at 1:40 pm ET. This event will be webcast and available for replay on WestRock's website, ir.westrock.com.

About WestRock
WestRock (NYSE:WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock's 45,000 team members support customers around the world from more than 300 operating and business locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at  www.westrock.com.

CONTACT:

Investors:   Media:
James Armstrong, 470-328-6327   John Pensec, 470-328-6397
Vice President, Investor Relations   Director, Corporate Communications
james.armstrong@westrock.com   john.pensec@westrock.com
     
John Stakel, 678-291-7901    
Senior Vice President, Treasurer    
john.stakel@westrock.com    

