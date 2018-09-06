WestRock Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

ATLANTA, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conference:



Credit Suisse 31st Annual Basic Materials Conference in New York – Sept. 13, 2018

Steve Voorhees, Chief Executive Officer, will present at 1:40 pm ET. This event will be webcast and available for replay on WestRock's website, ir.westrock.com .

About WestRock

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock's 45,000 team members support customers around the world from more than 300 operating and business locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

