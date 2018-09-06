NATHAN J. BEIL ASSUMES CEO POST AT KCI

Sparks, Maryland, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nathan J. Beil, PE, D.WRE, president of KCI Technologies Inc., has assumed the role of chief executive officer, replacing Terry Neimeyer, PE, BCEE, ENV SP, who served in the post for nearly two decades. The announcement was made by KCI's board of directors and Neimeyer, who became CEO in 1999 and will remain chairman of the board for the employee-owned multi-discipline engineering firm.

Nathan J. Beil, PE, D.WRE, president of KCI Technologies Inc., assumed the role of chief executive officer for the engineering, consulting and construction firm.









"Nate has excelled at KCI since he joined us in 1988. His role as a hydraulics engineer, water resources division chief, environmental group manager, Mid-Atlantic regional manager and president have all enhanced his skill set to be KCI's third CEO since our 1988 buyout from Hanson," said Neimeyer. "He has great vision, embraces technology and new challenges, and is constantly looking for ways to enhance existing or start new services."

Beil has spent the vast majority of his career with KCI. Within four years of joining the firm, he started the company's water resources division, which quickly grew to a team of 21 and became one of KCI's top performing business units. In 1994 he was promoted to vice president and the following year to senior vice president. Beil led the firm's environmental group from 1995 to 2001, adding two new service lines—public utilities (now the Communications Design and Utility Services practices) and subsurface utility engineering (SUE). He was then promoted to executive vice president, responsible for managing the four operating groups that made up the Mid-Atlantic region. In this role, he transitioned KCI's Construction Services LLC (now KCI Communications Infrastructure) from the vertical market to a focus on fiber and communication cabling. Beil was promoted to president in 2006, growing our incredible team from 900 to more than 1,500 and significantly expanding the firm's geographic footprint. During this time, KCI more than doubled sales to $231 million in 2017 and nearly quadrupled its stock value. Beil has also been instrumental in the firm's recent partnership with Baltimore County Public Schools, the Community College of Baltimore County, Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, Stanley Black and Decker and Alban Cat in launching a Pathways in Technology Early College-High School (P-TECH) program at Holabird Middle and Dundalk High schools. During his tenure as president, and much to his credit, KCI was named Engineering News Record's MidAtlantic Design Firm of the Year and the Baltimore Sun's top workplace among large firms in 2017.

"To become CEO of KCI and lead our team of more than 1,500 employee owners is an honor and a privilege," said Beil. "Jack Kinstlinger and Terry Neimeyer have set the standard for this position – I pledge to continue their leadership and commitment to the profession and the firm. I thank my wife and family for the vast support and all of the people I have worked with and who have helped me during my 30 years at KCI and I look forward to our firm's continued success."

A two-time graduate of Lehigh University (bachelor's and master's degrees in 1983 and 1987, respectively), Beil completed the Executive Program at the University of Virginia's Darden Graduate School of Business Administration in 2000 and the American Council of Engineering Companies Senior Executive Institute in 2006. He is a registered professional engineer in Delaware and Maryland and a Diplomate of Water Resources Engineering.

Throughout his career, Beil has been dedicated to improving the profession, the region and his community, and currently serves as the chair of the Maryland Chamber of Commerce and as president of the board of directors for the Design Professionals Risk Control Group (DPRCG). He is also active in several industry associations, including the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), American Water Resources Association (AWRA) and American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC). Beil also serves on Lehigh University's Masters of Structural Engineering Advisory Board as well as the board of directors for MedStar Union Memorial Hospital. A long-time supporter of the Boy Scouts of America, Beil was recognized with the National Outstanding Eagle Scout Award earlier this year.

###

KCI Technologies

With sales in excess of $230 million in 2017, KCI Technologies Inc. is ranked among the top 500 engineering firms in the country by Engineering News-Record. Roughly 1,500 employee owners support clients from more than 40 offices throughout the U.S. KCI offers environmental, transportation, telecommunications, construction, facilities and land development services to government, institutional and private-sector clients. For more information, visit www.kci.com.







Attachment

Amy Lambert KCI Technologies Inc. 410.316.7839 amy.lambert@kci.com