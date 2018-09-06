EDRM & Exterro Release New E-Discovery Maturity Quiz

Portland, OR, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro® Inc., the preferred provider of software specifically designed for in-house legal and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, along with EDRM at Duke Law, today released the E-Discovery Maturity Quiz . The multiple-choice quiz has been developed for e-discovery and other legal professionals to easily and quickly benchmark their e-discovery process maturity and identify improvement strategies in just 10 minutes.



The E-Discovery Maturity Quiz is based on EDRM at Duke Law's E-Discovery Maturity Self-Assessment Test (eMSAT-1), which is a more comprehensive e-discovery evaluation tool meant to be taken in a group setting among key stakeholders involved in the e-discovery process. In contrast, the E-Discovery Maturity Quiz is a faster way to get a high-level assessment of an organization's maturity across the EDRM, empowering legal professionals to quickly identify trouble spots.

"The E-Discovery Maturity Quiz is a great way for organizations to get a quick, high-level appraisal of their e-discovery process maturity and upon completion, the detailed assessment will give legal teams the insight to start optimizing e-discovery tasks across the EDRM, from identification through production," said Jim Waldron, J.D., Director of EDRM at the Bolch Judicial Institute at Duke Law School.

"We are excited to partner with the EDRM at Duke Law to provide e-discovery professionals a quick and valuable way to rate their e-discovery process maturity. At Exterro, we believe that e-discovery is most effective when the process is optimized and repeatable. And the first step to building a better process is to understand how you are doing things today and what areas most need improvement. This quiz is designed to deliver that information in a timely and straightforward manner," said Bill Piwonka, CMO at Exterro.

The E-Discovery Maturity Quiz was developed with guidance from the following contributors:

Evan Benjamin, Relativity Production Administrator, at Nelson Mullins LLP

Tricia Boguslawski, Vice President, Client Success at Nextpoint

Kevin M. Clark, Litigation Support Manager at Thompson & Knight LLP

Matthew Knouff, Esq., VP & eDiscovery Counsel at Complete Discovery Source

George Socha, Managing Director at BDO USA, LLP

Tiana Van Dyk, Manager, eDiscovery and Litigation Support at Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP

Jim Waldron, Director of EDRM at the Bolch Judicial Institute at Duke Law School

About Exterro

Exterro®, Inc. is the preferred provider of e-discovery software specifically designed for in-house legal and IT teams at Global 2000 and Am Law 200 organizations. Built on a simple concept of process optimization, Exterro helps organizations improve and simplify e-discovery activities. With Exterro's Orchestrated E-Discovery Suite, traditionally fractured and fragmented e-discovery efforts are mended by orchestrating and automating tasks in a coordinated workflow across the entire e-discovery process, reducing time, cost and risk associated with e-discovery. For more information, visit exterro.com.

