Immune Therapeutics Welcomes Amb. Jack Brewer to the Board of Directors

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC: IMUN ) ( IMUN ) ("Immune" "IMUN" or the "Company"), a clinical late-stage T-Cell Activation biopharmaceutical company focused on the development immunotherapies for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, cancer, HIV/AIDS and animal diseases on a global basis, announced today that Mr. Jack Brewer, MBA, has joined the Company as a member of the Board of Directors.



Mr. Brewer, founder and CEO of The Brewer Group Companies (TBG) and a former wealth manager with Merrill Lynch, currently manages The Brewer Group's private portfolio, which focuses on impact investing. Mr. Brewer also serves as a frequent business contributor on Fox Business and appears on national and international media outlets such as CNN, CNN International, CNBC, MSNBC, CNBC, CCTV and Sky News. Mr. Brewer is a former football safety who played professionally in the National Football League, where he was a captain on the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles. Mr. Brewer currently mentors and helps several professional athletes as they transition from sports to business. Brewer earned his Bachelor of Science (2001) and his Masters in Sport Management (2002) from the University of Minnesota, all while playing Division I football. Additionally, he has completed Executive Business Programs at Harvard School of Business (2005) and the Wharton School of Business (2006), and is currently pursuing his Masters in International Affairs from Colombia University. Brewer is currently completing the Executive MBA program at the University of Miami where he is spearheading Brewer Sports International's education program to be the largest post-secondary degree program in professional sports, having graduated over 40 current and former professional athletes with EMBA degrees in its first graduating class.

"I'm very excited about the opportunity to add my experience in entrepreneurial ventures to Immune Therapeutics during this period of assigning new leadership talent," stated Mr. Brewer. Mr. Brewer further stated that, "Through its recent pivot, Immune Therapeutics exhibits the business and social impact that I respect, and I believe I can further assist in unlocking their potential."

As Founder and Executive Director of the Jack Brewer Foundation, Mr. Brewer has worked for more than a decade to empower women and children living in impoverished and underdeveloped communities by enabling food security; promoting access to education and cultural exchanges; assisting in medical aid and disaster relief; and building peace.

Over the past five years, Mr. Brewer has helped Immune Therapeutics with their expansion plans into international markets, such as Malawi and Haiti, and has recently began work to help Immune Therapeutics expand registration into India.

"Mr. Brewer brings a wealth of experience in finance and capital investment to Immune Therapeutics and has been instrumental in guiding us in our efforts to expand to overseas markets. I'm extremely pleased to welcome him as the newest member of the Immune Therapeutics Board of Directors," stated Roscoe Moore Jr., DVM, MPH, Ph.D., DSc, Immune Therapeutics Chairmen of the Board and Scientific Advisory Board Member.

Dr. Gary Blick, a member of the Company's Scientific Advisory Board stated, "I am extremely excited about the addition of Jack Brewer, to the Immune Board of Directors. Jack's passionate work with his nonprofit foundation, his work with JBF Worldwide (and all its global initiatives), along with his helping the underserved and disenfranchised with unique educational and economic opportunities, as well as his extensive business career leading to becoming the CEO and Executive Producer of The Brewer Group, Inc. make Jack an invaluable asset to Immune. I look forward to working with him to help further Immune Therapeutics mission and vision."

"Jack Brewer is a strong addition to our team," said Noreen Griffin, CEO and Director of Immune Therapeutics. Ms. Griffin continued, "His influence and background, both in finance and emerging markets, offers a tremendous resource to our organization as we focus on various products in development. The timing is perfect as we are establishing a team of well-respected authorities in the industry."

ABOUT IMMUNE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of highly innovative immunotherapies. Immune Therapeutics is actively developing T-Activation immunotherapies to achieve immunomodulation in patients both human and pets with autoimmune and inflammatory disease, cancer and infectious diseases.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the possibility that some or all the matters and transactions considered by the Company may not proceed as contemplated, and by all other matters specified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are made based upon current expectations that are subject to risk and uncertainty. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements in this news release to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking information. Assumptions and other information that could cause results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking information can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov), including its recent periodic reports.

888-613-8802

http://www.immunetherapeutics.com/

IR contact

David Donlin

Cervelle Group

407-490-6635