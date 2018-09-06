Johnson Matthey awarded 1.8 million mtpa methanol technology contract

GEISMAR, La., Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Matthey, a global leader in science that makes the world cleaner and healthier, has secured a contract to license its autothermal reforming (ATR) and methanol technology for Methanex Corporation's potential Geismar 3 Methanol Project.

Johnson Matthey (JM) is pleased to announce it has been awarded a contract by Methanex to supply a licence for a 5,000 mtpd ATR methanol technology flowsheet, including associated engineering, proprietary equipment and catalyst supply. This is for the proposed third Methanex US methanol plant, a new build unit with a capacity of 1.8 million tonnes per annum. The facility will be located next to Methanex's existing facilities in Geismar, Louisiana.

Pending a final investment decision (FID), expected in mid-2019, this would be the eighth Methanex plant in operation today to use JM licensed methanol technology.

Johnson Matthey has the leading methanol technology which has been licensed for more than 45 years with over 90 plant licenses granted in that time. Johnson Matthey's world scale syngas generation technology options include steam methane reforming, combined reforming, ATR and gas heated reforming that allows bespoke designs unique to each customer's project requirements.

"I'm delighted that Methanex has chosen Johnson Matthey's technology for this potential third project in Louisiana. Having completed the initial engineering work, we will continue to support the project as it works towards FID. This is the continuation of a long-standing relationship over two decades between Methanex and JM relating to our catalysts and technology," said John Gordon, Managing Director at JM.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, we improve the performance, function and safety of our customers' products. Our science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet's natural resources. Today more than 14,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with our network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us. For more information, visit www.matthey.com

