Musica Marin International Chamber Music Festival Debuts World-Class Classical Arts and Culinary Event in Tiburon and Belvedere Sept 21 - 23

TIBURON, Calif., Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A one-of-a-kind event pairing classical chamber music performed by world-renowned musicians, paired with sumptuous cuisine prepared by iconic Bay Area chefs, debuts in Marin County September 21 – 23 in Belvedere-Tiburon. The brainchild of internationally-acclaimed violist Ruth Kahn and award-winning chef, Mark Furr, the inaugural Musica Marin International Chamber Music Festival indulges guests with beautiful chamber music in venues such as St. Stephen's Church and an exquisite nine-acre Tiburon private estate. Bay Area celebrity emcee, Liam Mayclam – known to legions as "The Foodie Chap" from KCBS – will preside over Saturday's reception.



Founded in 2014 by Kahn, the nonprofit Musica Marin executes a vision to inspire, educate and cultivate appreciation and support for the classical arts. The organization is dedicated to preserving musical culture for all ages through unique music programs throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, through concert events with renowned musicians in private residences, and other intimate settings.

"Magical music paired with local wineries and delectable dishes in unparalleled settings with world- renowned international artists is what we're all about," says Kahn, a Juilliard graduate known for her performances both in the Bay Area and in Europe and 20 years with the New York City Ballet orchestra. "Mark and I believe we have created a one of a kind experience, for a unique audience with Marin as the stage and the stunning San Francisco Bay as the backdrop."

WHAT: Inaugural Musica Marin International Chamber Music Festival

WHO: Musica Marin founder and Artistic Director, Ruth Kahn and renowned chef Mark Furr

WHERE: St. Stephen's Church, 3 Bayview Ave., Belvedere, Calif.; Private Tiburon estate

WHEN: September 21 – 23, 2018

TIMES: https://www.musicamarinfestival.com/files/eventSchedule.pdf

FEATURED CHEFS: Chef Mark Furr, Culinary Director (Travel Channel, Radius, Broken Record); Tu David Phu, (Daniel, Acquerello, Chez Panisse); Randy Gardner (El Raigon, Bocadillos, Supperclub); Rogelio Garcia (Cyrus, French Laundry, Angele), Edward Martinez (Pastry Chef Michelin Two Star- Lazy Bear) Jacob Kwan Rosenbush (Hardwood Bar & Smokery, Stock & Trade), Rachel Aronow, (The Alembic, 3rd Cousin ). Chef bios link HERE.

TICKETS: $20 student tickets up to $150 level tickets. Purchase tickets HERE.

For more information: contact@musicamarinfestival.com

About Musica Marin:

Musica Marin is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving musical culture for all ages through unique music programs and concert events that benefit young musicians throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. The organization award grants to Bay Area schools and nonprofit organizations that promote musical education and offers world-class concert events with internationally-renowned musicians in intimate settings that cultivate and grow audiences' awareness and participation in musical arts. Programs include the Young Artists Performance scholarship and Composer-in-Residence Programs. Musica Marin partners with The Juilliard School, Mill Valley Film Festival, San Francisco Boys Chorus and Merola Opera Program.

