Asure Software CEO to Participate at the Lake Street Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR), a leading provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) and workplace management software, today announced that Asure Software's CEO Pat Goepel will participate at the Lake Street Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at the Parker Hotel in New York, NY.



About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR), headquartered in Austin, Texas, offers intuitive and innovative solutions designed to help organizations of all sizes and complexities build companies of the future. Our cloud platforms enable more than 100,000 clients direct and indirect, worldwide to better manage their people and space in a mobile, digital, multi-generational, and global workplace. Asure Software's offerings include a fully-integrated HCM platform, flexible benefits and compliance administration, HR consulting, and time and labor management as well as a full suite of workspace management solutions for conference room scheduling, desk sharing programs, and real estate optimization. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com .

Company Contact:

Stacy Zellner, Director of Marketing

888-323-8835 x 3111

szellner@asuresoftware.com

Investor Contact:

Carolyn Bass

415-445-3232

cbass@marketstreetpartners.com





