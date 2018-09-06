Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that Jay Chaudhry, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Remo Canessa, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:



Citigroup TMT Conference

Friday, September 7, 2018 at 10:15 a.m. ET

New York, NY

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 9:20 a.m. PT

Las Vegas, NV

A live and archived audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Zscaler's website at https://ir.zscaler.com/ .



About Zscaler

Zscaler™ enables the world's leading organizations to securely transform their networks and applications for a mobile and cloud-first world. Its flagship services, Zscaler Internet Access™ and Zscaler Private Access™, create fast, secure connections between users and applications, regardless of device, location, or network. Zscaler services are 100 percent cloud-delivered and offer the simplicity, enhanced security and improved user experience that traditional appliances and hybrid solutions are unable to match. Used in more than 185 countries, Zscaler operates a multi-tenant distributed cloud security platform, protecting thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss. Learn more at zscaler.com or follow us on Twitter @zscaler .

Zscaler, Zscaler Internet Access and Zscaler Private Access are trademarks or registered trademarks of Zscaler, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Bill Choi, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

(669) 255-0767

ir@zscaler.com