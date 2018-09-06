Grace to Participate in Credit Suisse 2018 Basic Materials Conference

COLUMBIA, M.D., Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) today announced that Hudson La Force, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Jeremy Rohen, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development will attend the 2018 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference in New York on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 for small group discussions and one-on-one meetings.



The Investor Presentation related to this conference can be accessed at http://investor.grace.com on the day of the conference.

