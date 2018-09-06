Aragon Research Names SpeachMe a Hot Vendor in Learning

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpeachMe ( www.speach.me ), the leading video knowledge transfer solution for the Global 1000, today announced that it has been recognized as a 2018 Hot Vendor in Learning by Aragon Research1, a leading research and advisory firm.



Each year, Aragon Research identifies Hot Vendors in the corporate learning industry with interesting, cutting-edge products, services, or technologies. This recognition follows an $11 million round of funding and the relocation of SpeachMe headquarters to Los Angeles from Paris, France.

"SpeachMe is honored to be selected as a Hot Vendor by Aragon Research," said Najette Fellache, CEO and Founder of SpeachMe. "To be recognized as an innovative modern knowledge sharing solution by the premiere analyst firm evaluating the corporate learning market confirms our belief that our format, the Speach, is an efficient way to rapidly share best practices through how-to presentations. By empowering employees to create, distribute and manage formal or informal video-based content, we are partnering with organizations across all verticals to help build a culture of continuous learning inside the enterprise."

SpeachMe is a SaaS knowledge transfer solution that enables employees to quickly and easily create and share engaging How-To presentations that feature video, documents and interactive media. SpeachMe has successfully helped organizations that include Airbus, Medtronic, Coca-Cola, GE and Air Liquide enhance employee onboarding, power knowledge sharing and improve corporate training through brief, multimedia tutorials. With the ability to integrate with Learning Management Systems, Microsoft SharePoint and other enterprise portals, SpeachMe is at the forefront of video learning solutions for organizations across all industries.

