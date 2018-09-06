Bellstar Hotels & Resorts Announces Kelowna Portfolio Addition

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Calgary-based leader in hotel and resort management has announced it will be adding Kelowna's The Royal Private Residences Club to its ever-expanding portfolio of iconic western Canadian resorts.



The Royal Kelowna





As of September 29th, 2018 Bellstar, will be overseeing the management of the 70-unit hotel currently managed by Marriott International's Delta Hotels brand. This premier hotel is located on the Kelowna waterfront within the downtown business district and features a roof top pool, fitness area in addition to a variety of luxury suite layouts ranging in size from 730 sq. ft to up to 2900 sq. ft.

"We are excited to see more resort owners converting branded properties to managed independents," says Robin Cumine, Vice President of Operations & Corporate Development for Bellstar Hotels & Resorts. "Bellstar has a long tradition of offering owners and developers excellent returns while delivering exceptional experiences. Our goal for The Royal Private Residence Club is to soon become a market leader within the Okanagan region."

To ensure a smooth management transition, Bellstar has recruited Ingrid Jarrett of IJ Management Consulting to take on the role of General Manager for The Royal Private Residences Club. Jarrett is a long-time travel and hospitality veteran who has spent more than two decades driving tourism in the Okanagan region and was most recently named 2017 Hotelier of the Year for BC while she continues her role as General Manager and Vice President of Corporate Development for the Watermark Resort in Osoyoos, British Columbia.

"I am thrilled to have The Royal Private Residence Club, and a partnership with Bellstar Hotels and Resorts added to my IJ Management Consulting portfolio. Living and working in my hometown has been one of my goals for my business, I am excited to be focusing on the luxury market in the heart of Kelowna," says Ingrid Jarrett.

Bellstar manages destination resorts across Western Canada, with locations in Alberta's Rocky Mountains, and in BC at Kicking Horse Mountain, Vancouver Island and now the Okanagan Region.

About Bellstar

Bellstar is a Canadian-based management company that drives profitability for independent resorts. Bellstar ensures each managed property maintains its individuality, while leveraging key centralized management resources, ensuring efficient and inviting operations. All of its hotels and resorts benefit from Bellstar's corporate mission of exceptional experiences for guests, owners and employees.

