LCS Acquires Brandon Wilde CCRC in Georgia

Des Moines, Iowa, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LCS announced today the company acquired Brandon Wilde, a Life Plan Community formerly referred to as a Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) located in Evans, Georgia. LCS Real Estate facilitated the transaction and Life Care Services will provide management services; both are LCS companies. Financial details will not be disclosed.

Brandon Wilde was formerly owned and operated by University Health Care System. The community consists of 253 independent living apartments, 39 assisted living units, 25 memory care units, and 65 beds of skilled nursing.

LCS Real Estate has executed on acquisition and development transactions in excess of $800 million since 2016, and currently has an ownership stake in 36 senior housing communities nationwide, including 14 Life Plan Communities.

"Brandon Wilde is the recognized market leader in the greater Augusta marketplace in providing exceptional lifestyle services to seniors and their families," says Joel Nelson, president and CEO of LCS. "We are delighted to welcome the residents of Brandon Wilde to the LCS family and will strive to enhance the community's many successes as we begin our role as the community's owner and operator."

David Laffey, executive vice president and senior managing director of LCS Real Estate adds, "University Health Care System worked through a thoughtful, deliberate process to determine the best future for Brandon Wilde. It is clear they had the best interests of residents in mind throughout the process. We are very pleased that LCS Real Estate was selected as the buyer, and we are delighted to add Brandon Wilde to our growing real estate platform."

Roberta McMenamin, vice president and senior director of operations adds, "I have worked closely with the Brandon Wilde residents and employees during this transition. I'm excited to officially become a part of the Brandon Wilde community and look forward to implementing Life Care Services' branded programs and services to further Brandon Wilde's excellent reputation and customer service that it knows today."

About LCS®

Based in Des Moines, Iowa, and established in 1971, LCS is a leading provider of high-quality senior lifestyle products and services. The LCS Family of Companies focus on development, operations management, marketing and sales management, and strategic planning for Life Plan Communities, also referred to as Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRC), and rental independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities nationwide. The company also provides a full-service real estate private equity enterprise, insurance, national purchasing consulting services and in-home care. The companies of LCS serve thousands of seniors across the nation. For more information, visit LCSnet.com.

About LCS Real Estate™

LCS Real Estate, An LCS Company, is a full-service real estate private equity enterprise providing a full complement of capital market services to the parent company including investments, debt placement, and asset management of senior living communities. LCS Real Estate actively pursues transactions, connects its investor partners with opportunities, and sources deal flow. For more information visit LCSrealestate.com.

Jeri Uhlmansiek LCS 515.875.4500 uhlmansiekjeri@lcsnet.com