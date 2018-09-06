Dassault Aviation: Signature of an amicable settlement with Safran

Signature of an amicable settlement with Safran

(Saint-Cloud, France, September 06, 2018) - Dassault Aviation signed with Safran an amicable settlement putting an end to their dispute concerning the Silvercrest engine planned to equip the Falcon 5X.

Further to the termination of the Silvercrest contract, to the end of the Falcon 5X program and to the launch of the new Falcon, later named Falcon 6X, Dassault Aviation and Safran have entered into negotiations leading to the signature of an amicable settlement putting an end to their dispute concerning the Silvercrest engine planned to equip the Falcon 5X.

Pursuant to this agreement, Dassault Aviation will receive a compensation from Safran amounting USD 280 million, the other terms and conditions of the program that were applicable to the Silvercrest contract remaining unaffected, in particular the cash contribution already paid by Safran ; this will have a positive impact on Dassault Aviation 2018's results.

Moreover, Dassault Aviation and Safran group subsidiaries that are partners on the Falcon 6X, signed contracts for the supply of equipments for this new program.

