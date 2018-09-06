Sodexo Capital Markets Day: "Unlocking our Potential - Accelerating Growth"

Paris, September 06, 2018 - Sodexo (OTC:SDXAY), world leader in Quality of Life services, will today hold a Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts in Paris.

During the event, Sodexo Group CEO Denis Machuel will present his strategic agenda to return the Group to deliver market-leading growth. The Group plans to deliver organic revenue growth above 3% by fiscal 2020, and then return sustainably to an underlying operating profit margin above 6%.

Sodexo's Capital Markets Day will feature a series of presentations by executive and operational management to provide greater insight into:

Sodexo's strong positions in significant and growing addressable markets;

How the Group has successfully diversified from a pure food offering to an integrated services provider;

How Sodexo is reasserting its excellence in food services at the heart of its Quality of Life integrated services proposition;

How the Group is addressing specific areas of underperformance;

How the Group plans to simplify the organization to gain in focus and effectiveness;

How STEP* framework will strengthen the performance culture; and

The four pillars of Sodexo's strategic agenda: Reinforcing client and consumer centricity; enhancing operational efficiency; nurturing talent and anchoring corporate responsibility.

Denis Machuel, Sodexo Group CEO said: "I am very pleased to be hosting Sodexo's Capital Markets Day today. The leadership team will deliver a series of presentations to provide greater insight into our businesses, our distinct market segments, our strategy and our collective confidence in the outlook for the Group. We have clear action plans and execution capabilities in place and are highly focused on implementing our strategy to return the Group to sector-leading growth sustainably."

Sodexo maintains its objectives for Fiscal 2018:

Organic revenue growth of between +1% and +1.5%, excluding the impact of the 53rd week in the US

Underlying operating profit margin around 5.7% excluding currency impact.



The day's presentations are available on Sodexo.com. The event replay will be accessible as of Friday September 7, 2018 on Sodexo.com.

Financial calendar

Annual results - Fiscal 2018 November 08, 2018 Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2019 January 22, 2019

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 72 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Through its more than 100 services, Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over 50 years of experience: from food services, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees' engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo's success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 460,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC 40 and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

20.7 billion euro in consolidated revenues (as of August 31, 2017)

460,000 employees

19th largest employer worldwide

72 countries

100 million consumers served daily

13.5 billion euro in market capitalization (as of September 5, 2018)

