Inspirata to Demonstrate the Omnyx® Dynamyx™ Digital Pathology Software Suite at European Congress of Pathology 2018 in Bilbao, Spain September 9-11

Bilbao, Spain, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer informatics and digital pathology workflow solution provider Inspirata® Europe, Ltd. announced today that it will be an active participant at the upcoming European Congress of Pathology (ECP) 2018 conference in Bilbao, Spain September 8-11. Inspirata will be demonstrating its regulatory-cleared digital pathology solutions that are now available throughout the European Union.

Inspirata's Dynamyx software seamlessly supports pathologists' workflow and enables them to be as efficient as possible at diagnosing disease









With its deployment and ongoing management of North America's largest digital pathology workflow solution, located on site at the James Cancer Hospital at the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, Inspirata has become a catalyst for growth in the rapidly evolving digital pathology market. The company's novel solution-as-a-service approach combined with its recent acquisition of the Omnyx best-of-breed digital pathology software, Dynamyx, means Inspirata is backed by more than a decade of innovation, a global install base and unparalleled industry thought leadership.

ECP attendees will be able to participate in live demos of the Dynamyx software, which features a bi-directional interface to the LIMS for instant access to patient information, gives pathologists advanced tools that promote collaboration, boosts efficiency and helps accelerate transformative care for patients. Supporting remote viewing to help with workload balancing, rapid quality assurance and second opinions, as well as molecular pathology test ordering and reporting, etc., Dynamyx empowers pathologists to spend less time searching for information and more time rendering a more accurate and rapid diagnoses.

In addition to in-booth software demonstrations, Inspirata will host Professor Rainer Grobholz, who leads the pathology department of the Government Hospital of Kantonsspital Aarau, located in Aarau in Switzerland. Professor Grobholz has been an early adopter of the Omnyx digital pathology solution and will be on hand Monday morning from 9:45-10:15 September 10th to provide testimonial accounts of the use cases his department has employed since adopting the solution in 2013.

"The Dynamyx software has helped us meet the demands of ever-increasing caseloads and dealing with the increasing shortage of pathologists," says Professor Grobholz. "It provides a unique viewing experience not possible with glass slides and includes efficiency-enhancing tools that save us time by auto aligning the same area across multiple stains and minimizing the time it takes to pan and zoom so we can quickly navigate to tissue sections."

About European Congress of Pathology

The European Society of Pathology and the Spanish Society of Pathology are the co-organizers of the 30th European Congress of Pathology (ECP 2018) in Bilbao, Spain being held September 8-12 at the Euskalduna Conference Centre next to the river Nervión. Pathologists and scientists from all over the world attend the annual event to be updated on all aspects of diagnostic and molecular pathology. The 2018 event marks ECP's 30th anniversary. The theme for the event is "Pathology: Path to Precision medicine." It will highlight pathology as the cornerstone of precision medicine and underline the central role of the pathologist in the multidisciplinary teams that guide patient management in the 21st century.

About Inspirata, Inc.

Inspirata®, Inc. provides oncology diagnostics workflow solutions that span digital pathology; diagnostic and predictive assays; and precision medicine. It also offers cancer informatics workflows that, in combination with its Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms structures unstructured case files and clinician notes to provide key insights for oncology-specific clinical and operational activities as well as cancer reporting. Inspirata's flagship solution is its Cancer Information Data Trust (CIDT) that generates a longitudinal view of oncology patients—from diagnosis, through treatments and therapies, to outcomes. The CIDT has extensive applications in clinical decision support, research, education, drug discovery and clinical trials enrollment. Its use will extend to physicians, patients, researchers, pharma and others. For more information, please visit www.inspirata.com or contact info@inspirata.com.

Attachment

Marjorie Bulone Inspirata, Inc. 813-570-8905 mbulone@inspirata.com Graeme Collins Inspirata Europe, Ltd. +44 (0)7854 664168 gcollins@inspirata.com