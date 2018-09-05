Aehr Test Systems Exhibiting at SEMICON Taiwan 2018

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, today announced that it is showcasing its FOX-XP™ next generation multi-wafer test and burn-in systems for high volume production and early failure rate (EFR) test in booth K2032 at SEMICON Taiwan 2018, taking place September 5-7 at the TWTC Nangang Hall Taipei, Taiwan.



Aehr Test President and CEO Gayn Erickson commented, "Aehr Test is a unique supplier of both complete production solutions as well as subsystems including chambers, electronics, and thermal control that can be combined with applications-specific hardware designed with or provided by the customer. Aehr partners with our customers to develop solutions to meet their needs for a range of new applications where new solutions are needed to test and burn-in devices in their application environment. This includes automotive vehicle control and sensor systems, sensors and security devices in mobile smartphones and tablets, and an entire new need for reliability and assurance of operation in wearable biosensors."

The solutions Aehr Test is featuring at its SEMICON Taiwan exhibit booth include:

The FOX-XP system, the company's next-generation multi-wafer and now singulated die/module test solution that is capable of functional test and burn-in/cycling of flash memories, microcontrollers, sensors, and other leading-edge ICs in wafer form before they are assembled into single or multi-die stacked packages. The FOX wafer-level systems utilize Aehr Test's FOX WaferPak™ contactors, which provide cost effective solutions for making electrical contact with a full wafer or substrate in a multi-wafer environment. The new configuration with the DiePak® Carriers also enables burn-in of singulated die and multi-die modules to screen for defects in both the die and the module assembly process. The resulting known-good die or single-die or stacked-die packaged parts can then be used for high reliability and quality applications such as enterprise solid state drives, automotive devices, highly valuable mobile applications, and mission critical integrated circuits and sensors.

The ABTS™ family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which is based on a state-of-the-art hardware and software platform that is designed to address not only today's devices, but also future devices for many years to come. This system can test and burn-in high pin-count devices and there are also configurations for both high-power and low-power applications.

The key features of the FOX-XP test cell that contribute to the cost-effectiveness of the solution include the ability to provide up to 2,048 "Universal Channels" per wafer or DiePak carrier, which allows the system to test all the devices on the wafer or DiePak carrier in parallel. The innovative "Universal Channel" architecture allows any channel to be any function (I/O, Device Power Supply (DPS) or Per-pin Precision Measurement Unit (PPMU)). This enhanced architecture now allows customers to perform per pin parametric testing, more extensive digital pattern test with deeper data stimulus / capture memory (32M per pin), and deeper scan (768M) optimized for BIST/DFT testing.

A single FOX-XP test system may be configured with up to 18 slots of test resources enabling up to 18 wafers to be tested simultaneously. It also includes Aehr's proprietary WaferPak full wafer contactor or DiePak carrier, which enable meeting the very high pin count and small pad size and pad pitch requirements of today's devices, and Aehr's high performance thermal chucks that enable managing the temperature of the high power density of the devices under test. The footprint of the 18-slot test system is similar to the footprint of typical semiconductor Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) that can only test one wafer at a time.

With the highest wafer throughput available in the ATE industry, the flexibility of Aehr Test's new "Universal Channel" architecture, and the ability to perform both functional pattern verification and parametric testing at full-wafer parallel test, the FOX-XP system provides a highly differentiated solution from competitive alternatives.

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical and memory integrated circuits and has over 2,500 systems installed worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTS™ and FOX-P™ families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak™ Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX-XP system is a full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in system used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The WaferPak contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems' website at www.aehr.com.

