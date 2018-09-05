Fluidigm to Participate at Upcoming Investor Events in September

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), a leader in mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, announced today that the company's management team will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in New York:



Vikram Jog, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings at the Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference in New York, on Wednesday, September 12, 2018;



Vikram Jog, Chief Financial Officer, will make a formal presentation regarding Fluidigm's business strategy and financial performance at CL King & Associates Best Ideas Conference 2018 in New York on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 8:45 a.m. ET / 5:45 a.m. PT; and



Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO, will make a formal presentation regarding Fluidigm's business strategy and financial performance at the Janney Healthcare Conference 2018 in New York on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at 11:35 a.m. ET / 8:35 a.m. PT.

An updated investor presentation regarding Fluidigm's business strategy will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's investor website at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT, on September 7, 2018.

A live webcast of the company's presentation at the CL King & Associates Best Ideas Conference and Janney Healthcare Conference will also be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's investor website. A replay will be available on the website after the live webcast.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) develops, manufactures, and markets life science analytical and preparatory systems for markets such as mass cytometry, high-throughput genomics, and single cell genomics. We sell to leading academic institutions, clinical research laboratories, and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies worldwide. Our systems are based on proprietary microfluidics and multiparameter mass cytometry technology and are designed to significantly simplify experimental workflow, increase throughput, and reduce costs while providing excellent data quality. Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

We use our website (www.fluidigm.com), corporate Twitter account (@fluidigm), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/fluidigm), and LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/fluidigm-corporation) as channels of distribution of information about our products, our planned financial and other announcements, our attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and we may use these channels to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor our website and our social media accounts in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Fluidigm and the Fluidigm logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation.

Contact:

Fluidigm Corporation