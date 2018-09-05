MERGER ALERT – REIS and KTWO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of These Companies

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Reis, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIS)

Merger Announcement: August 30, 2018

Transaction Details: Reis will be purchased by Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Under the terms of the transaction, Reis shareholders will receive $23.00 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/reis-inc .

K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTWO)

Merger Announcement: August 30, 2018

Transaction Details: K2M will be purchased by Stryker (NYSE:SYK) for $27.50 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/k2m-group-holdings-inc

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.