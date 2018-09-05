BeiGene to Present Data on Anti-PD-1 Antibody Tislelizumab at the IASLC 19th World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) in Toronto

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BEIJING, China, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE, HKEX: 06160)), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will present data on its investigational anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 19th World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC), which takes place September 23-26 in Toronto, Canada. Discovered by BeiGene, tislelizumab is being studied as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies for the treatment of a broad array of both solid tumors and hematologic cancers.



Poster Presentations:

Title: Tislelizumab Combined with Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment in Chinese Patients with Advanced Lung Cancer Session 1: JCSE01 – Perspectives for Lung Cancer Early Detection Location: Room 202 BD Date: Sunday, September 23 Time: 07:30-11:15 EDT Presenter: J. Wang Poster: P1.04-36 Session 2: P1.04 Immuno-oncology Date: Monday, September 24 Time: 16:45-18:00 EDT Presenter: J. Wang Title: Preliminary Results with Tislelizumab in Chinese Patients with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Poster: P2.04-29 Session: P2.04 Immuno-oncology Date: Tuesday, September 25 Time: 16:45-18:00 EDT Presenter: Y-L. Wu

About Tislelizumab

Tislelizumab (BGB-A317) is an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody that belongs to a class of immuno-oncology agents known as immune checkpoint inhibitors. Discovered by BeiGene scientists in Beijing, tislelizumab is designed to bind to PD-1, a cell surface receptor that plays an important role in downregulating the immune system by preventing the activation of T-cells. Tislelizumab has demonstrated high affinity and specificity for PD-1. It is potentially differentiated from the currently approved PD-1 antibodies in an engineered Fc region, which is believed to minimize potentially negative interactions with other immune cells, based on preclinical data. Tislelizumab is being developed as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies for the treatment of a broad array of both solid tumor and hematologic cancers. BeiGene and Celgene Corporation have a global strategic collaboration for the development of tislelizumab in solid tumor cancers outside of Asia (except Japan).

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global, commercial-stage, research-based biotechnology company focused on molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics. With a team of over 1,300 employees in China, the United States, Australia and Switzerland, BeiGene is advancing a pipeline consisting of novel oral small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for cancer. BeiGene is also working to create combination solutions aimed to have both a meaningful and lasting impact on cancer patients. BeiGene markets ABRAXANE® (nanoparticle albumin–bound paclitaxel), REVLIMID® (lenalidomide), and VIDAZA® (azacitidine) in China under a license from Celgene Corporation.1

