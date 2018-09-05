AMD to Present at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) today announced that Devinder Kumar, senior vice president and chief financial officer and treasurer, will present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference at 7:30 a.m. PST on Wednesday, Sep. 12.



A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investor Relations homepage: http://ir.amd.com.

A replay of the webcast can be accessed approximately four hours after the conclusion of the live event and will be available for 30 days after the conference.

