Predictive Technology Group Announces Updated Presentation Time at the H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTC:PRED), a life-sciences technology company, announces that its presentation time at the H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference has been changed to Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 3:50 p.m. Eastern time (12:50 p.m. Pacific time). Bradley Robinson, President and CEO, will present a corporate update at the conference, which is being held at the St. Regis New York.



A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the events section of the Company's website at www.predtechgroup.com/investor-relations .

About Predictive Technology Group, Inc.

Predictive Technology Group aims to revolutionize patient care through predictive data analytics, novel gene-based diagnostics and companion therapeutics through its wholly owned subsidiaries Predictive Therapeutics and Predictive Biotech. These subsidiaries are focused on endometriosis, scoliosis, degenerative disc disease and human cell and tissue products. The subsidiaries use genetic and other information as cornerstones in the development of new diagnostics that assess a person's risk of illness and therapeutic products designed to identify, prevent and treat diseases more effectively. Additional information is at www.predictivetechnologygroup.com, www.predrx.com and www.predbiotech.com.