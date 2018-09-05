Hayward Industries, Inc. Acquires Paramount Leisure Industries, Inc.

ELIZABETH, N.J., Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hayward Industries, Inc. today announced it has closed on its acquisition of Paramount Leisure Industries, Inc.



"Paramount's culture of innovation and superior customer service combined with Hayward's global reach will create significant growth opportunities for both companies, our customers, and our employees," said Clark Hale, CEO of Hayward Industries.

"We've built an exceptional company in large part due to the relationships established with our valued clients and friends over many years. Hayward acknowledges this and I believe they will be good stewards of the Paramount brand," said Buzz Ghiz, CEO of Paramount. Paramount will operate as an autonomous business under the Paramount name with the same structure as today; the same management team, sales force, customer service team and operations.

Paramount in-floor cleaning and circulation systems work automatically to minimize maintenance time. They also function as high efficiency circulation systems. Owners can expect to save up to 30% on chemicals and energy over the lifetime of their pool. Paramount's line of UV, Ozone and UVO3 combination sanitizers deliver a level of water purity unmatched by Chlorine alone. These supplemental sanitizers work synergistically to inactivate chlorine resistant microorganisms and remove organic particles to leave sparkling safe water. Paramount has a wide array of engineered white goods ranging from unblockable drains and automatic water levelers to their new venturi skimmer – the perfect partnering technology for variable speed pump installations.

About Hayward

Hayward Industries, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of residential and commercial pool equipment and industrial flow control products. Headquartered in Elizabeth, NJ, Hayward markets a full line of energy efficient pool and spa equipment including pumps, filters, heaters, cleaners, salt chlorinators, automation, lighting, safety and flow control products. Hayward Products and trademarks include OmniLogic®, VS Omni™, TriStar®, MaxFlo®, Super Pump®, AquaRite®, TurboCell®, Navigator®, Pool Vac™, AquaVac®, Swim Clear™, pHin™ and CAT Controllers®. Hayward products are sold worldwide. For more information contact Hayward at (908) 351-5400 or visit Hayward.com.

About Paramount

Paramount Leisure Industries is a world leading supplier of in-floor pool cleaning systems. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona Paramount markets in-floor cleaning systems as well as innovative pool sanitization products including UV systems and Ozone systems, energy efficient white goods, lighting and other pool/spa products. Trademarks include Ultra UV2™, ClearO3™, SwingJet™, SwingSweep™, and VectorJet™. Paramount products are sold worldwide. For more information contact Paramount at 480-893-7607.

