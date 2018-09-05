ATN International to Speak at Sidoti & Company Fall 2018 Investor Conference

BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN (NASDAQ:ATNI) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael T. Prior, and Chief Financial Officer, Justin D. Benincasa, are scheduled to speak at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2018 Investor Conference to be held at the Grand Hyatt in New York City, New York on Thursday, September 27th, beginning at 1:30 p.m. (ET).



The presentation will be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.atni.com/.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, provides telecommunications services to rural, niche and other under-served markets and geographies in the United States, Bermuda and the Caribbean and owns and operates solar power systems in various locations in the United States and India. Through our operating subsidiaries, we (i) provide both wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers, including a range of mobile wireless solutions, high speed internet services, video services and local exchange services, (ii) provide distributed solar electric power to corporate and municipal customers and (iii) are the owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.