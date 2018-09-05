Enterprise Information Resources Inc. is a Gold Sponsor of SAP's SuccessConnect® 2018 Event in Las Vegas

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Information Resources Inc.™ (EIR), an award winning software development and consulting firm specializing in compensation and variable pay, today announces its Gold level sponsorship of the SAP SuccessConnect® conference, the premier event for human resources (HR) professionals taking place September 11 to 13 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.



At SuccessConnect (booth G-6) EIR will be showing EIR Compensation Analytics™, an extension application to the SAP® SuccessFactors® solution built on SAP Cloud Platform. Available on the SAP App Center , it provides fast, easy, accurate access to compensation analytics.

EIR, an active participant in SuccessConnect conferences, is co-presenting with Kevin Hemberger, Global Compensation and Mobility Technology Lead at Cargill, Inc. The presentation – "How Cargill Automated Budget Pools and Incentive Plans with an SAP SuccessFactors Extension Application" – is being held Thursday, September 13, from 9:00am to 9:45am in Starvine 6. The SAP SuccessFactors extension application built on SAP Cloud Platform is EIR Compensation Analytics.

"We look forward to SuccessConnect each year. The conference provides us with the opportunity to share our compensation solutions and hear how SuccessFactors customers are driving change within their organizations," said France Lampron, President and CEO of Enterprise Information Resources Inc. (EIR).

From evolving a current Compensation Management configuration, migrating to the cloud, or implementing variable pay, EIR's team of subject matter and technical experts work with your team to optimize and transform your Compensation Management solution.

EIR is a SAP Gold Partner and a Certified SAP® SuccessFactors® Compensation Build and Services Partner. EIR Compensation Analytics has a SAP certification as built on SAP Cloud Platform and is available on the SAP App Center.

