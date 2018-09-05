WSJ Pro To Launch First Cybersecurity Small Business Academy

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSJ Pro, The Wall Street Journal's professional arm, is pleased to announce its inaugural WSJ Pro Cybersecurity Small Business Academy, being held in Dana Point, Calif., on October 15 and 16, 2018.



There is a shortfall in practical information for small and medium-sized businesses on how to strengthen their cybersecurity. For large companies, cyber attacks can be costly and can jeopardize customer relationships, but for smaller businesses cyber attacks can be a fatal blow. Smaller businesses can also lack the resources of large companies and are often faced with a confusing array of vendors offering services.

The Academy aims to address this information gap in two ways: A first day of discussions, interviews and "Pro Perspectives" that identify the main cyber problems and solutions for small businesses; and a second day of hands-on training from partner companies that will equip attendees with the skills to tackle the problems identified on the first day.

This training is being provided by two organizations that specialize in helping businesses develop their cybersecurity skills and knowledge: InfraGard San Diego and (ISC)². InfraGard San Diego is a nonprofit organization affiliated with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) dedicated to the protection of critical infrastructure and the American people. (ISC)² is an international, nonprofit membership association for information security leaders.

"For the first time, WSJ Pro will present small businesses with the opportunities for learning, insight and networking we have previously provided to executives of large companies," said Will Wilkinson, general manager of WSJ Pro. "This shows our commitment to playing a part in helping business owners address one of the major risks they face."

"Public/private partnerships are essential to mitigating cyber threats, especially for small and medium-sized businesses that typically have fewer resources," said Sandy Moul, president, InfraGard San Diego. "Our collaboration with WSJ Pro will provide attendees with the actionable information and resources they need to strengthen organizational cybersecurity. The InfraGard sessions feature nationally recognized cyber leaders and a rare opportunity to hear from the premier government and law enforcement agencies on the front lines of fighting cyber crime."

The Academy's program is specially tailored to small and medium-sized businesses. Speakers and trainers include:

--Rob Arnold, Chief Executive Officer, Threat Sketch;

--Mary Beth Borgwing, President of Standish Cyber Corp.;

--Darren Bennett, Chief Information Security Officer, City of San Diego;

--Sarah Bruno, Partner, Arent Fox;

--John Brown, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's San Diego Field Office;

--Wendi Whitmore, Global Lead for Incident Response and Intelligence Services, IBM Security;

--Rieva Lesonsky, President & CEO, Growbiz Media;

--Anson Fong, Chief Information Security Officer, Los Angeles World Airports;

--Gary Hayslip, Chief Information Security Officer, Webroot Inc.;

--McRay Murdock, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, United States Secret Service, San Diego Field Office;

--Sina Beaghley, Acting Associate Director, Cyber and Intelligence Policy Center, RAND Corporation;

--Matthew E. Miller, Private Sector Program Manager, San Diego Law Enforcement Coordination Center (SD-LECC);

--Nashira Layade, Chief Information Security Officer, Realogy Holdings Corp.;

--Jules Okafor, Senior Vice President, Global Security Solutions, Fortress Information Security;

--Chris Rose, Chief Executive Officer, Ariento Inc.;

--Rusty Sailors, Chairman & CEO, Secure Smart Office;

Registration is available at cyber.wsj.com/small-business-academy .

About Dow Jones

Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world's largest newsgathering operations globally. It produces leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America's largest newspaper by paid circulation; Factiva, Barron's, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, Financial News, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, and Dow Jones VentureSource. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS, NWSA, ASX: NWS, NWSLV)).

About InfraGard San Diego

As a groundbreaking collaboration between the FBI and the private sector, InfraGard San Diego provides security stakeholders with programs, training and education aimed at advancing national security and mitigating criminal and terrorist threats to the United States. The national InfraGard program was launched in 1996 and comprises over 80 regional chapters. Today, it is considered a key program of the FBI's Office of Private Sector. For more information, please visit www.infragardsd.org .

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² has more than 138,000 certified members and empowers professionals who touch every aspect of information security. It offers globally recognized information security certifications, professional development and leadership tools. (ISC)² is also committed to educating the general public through our support of The Center for Cyber Safety and Education.