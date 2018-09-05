Lamar Advertising to appear at the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Communacopia Conference

BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) today announced that Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Company, is scheduled to participate in a question-and-answer session at the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Communacopia Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, September 13, 2017 at approximately 9:40 a.m. (ET).



The question and answer session will be carried live via audio webcast at the Company's website, www.lamar.com, and will be archived for 30 days.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in the world, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out of home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 2,900 displays. Please feel free to explore our website www.lamar.com or contact us at hello@lamar.com for additional information.

