MITRE Wins Five-Year Contract Recompete to Operate CMS Alliance to Modernize Healthcare FFRDC through 2023

MCLEAN, Va. and BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MITRE announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has awarded a contract recompete to MITRE to continue operating the CMS Alliance to Modernize Healthcare Federally Funded Research and Development Center (FFRDC) through 2023. As the operator of the CMS Alliance to Modernize Healthcare dedicated to transforming and strengthening the nation's healthcare system, MITRE leads an alliance of industry, non-profits, and academia to develop collaborative solutions to the nation's biggest problems in health and healthcare.



"Healthcare is one of our country's most urgent and complex problems," said Jason Providakes, MITRE's president and chief executive officer. "We are honored that CMS entrusted MITRE to operate its FFRDC on their behalf and continue our partnership to solve the nation's toughest health and healthcare problems. MITRE is excited to apply our expertise in health policy, health science, data analytics, cybersecurity and enterprise modernization, combined with experts across industry and academia, to improve patient health and well-being."

MITRE has operated the CMS Alliance to Modernize Healthcare, sponsored by CMS and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), since its inception in 2012. Consistent with the Federal Acquisition Regulation guiding principle to promote competition, CMS, the primary sponsor, recompeted the contract in 2017. On August 31, 2018, CMS awarded MITRE the new contract to operate CMS Alliance to Modernize Healthcare.

"In the United States, our life expectancy has declined, but our healthcare costs have skyrocketed to 16 percent of GDP," said Patty Steinbrech, MITRE vice president and director of CMS Alliance to Modernize Healthcare. "We are committed to innovate with our government sponsors and stakeholders across the health ecosystem to discover new possibilities and transform the health system to put patients at the center."

Through the CMS Alliance to Modernize Healthcare, the Center for Veterans Enterprise Transformation, other FFRDC work programs, and independent research, MITRE has pioneered new ways to connect health data to improve patient health, reduce the burden on care providers, and speed discovery of new cures. For example, MITRE's innovative work in cybersecurity and public-private partnerships has helped make patients safer by improving security of medical devices and health IT networks.

About The MITRE Corporation

MITRE's mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through our federally funded R&D centers and public-private partnerships, we work across government to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.

Learn more at MITRE.org.