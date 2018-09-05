SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TSLA LOGM GLCNF ACAD MD FPI RMTI ABBV GDS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Class Period: Purchasers of shares between August 7, 2018 and August 17, 2018 and/or who had open short positions or put options for Tesla as of August 7, 2018 or August 8, 2018

Get additional information about TSLA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/tesla-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2018

Class Period: March 1, 2017 and July 26, 2018

Get additional information about LOGM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/logmein-inc?wire=3



Glencore plc (OTCMKTS: GLCNF GLNCY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2018

Class Period: September 30, 2016 and July 2, 2018

Get additional information about GLCNF GLNCY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/glencore-plc?wire=3



ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018

Class Period: April 29, 2016 and July 9, 2018

Get additional information about ACAD: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc?wire=3



MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

Class Period: February 4, 2016 and July 27, 2017

Get additional information about MD: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/mednax-inc?wire=3



Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

Class Period: March 16, 2016 and July 10, 2018

Get additional information about FPI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/farmland-partners-inc?wire=3



Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

Class Period Updated: November 8, 2017 and June 26, 2018

Get additional information about RMTI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/rockwell-medical-inc?wire=3



AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2018

Class Period: May 30, 2018

Get additional information about ABBV: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/abbvie-inc?wire=3



GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

Class Period: November 2, 2016 and July 31, 2018

Get additional information about GDS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/gds-holdings-limited?wire=3



