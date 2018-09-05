Kaseya Acquires Leading IT Assessment and Compliance Software Provider RapidFire Tools to Offer Greater IT Security to Global Customers

MIAMI and ATLANTA, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaseya ® , the leading provider of complete IT infrastructure management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and internal IT organizations, today announced its latest acquisition of RapidFire Tools . RapidFire Tools provides a powerful suite of IT assessment, internal threat detection, and compliance products. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company will continue to operate as a stand-alone, independent business-unit under Kaseya.



The combination of RapidFire Tools' industry-leading, award-winning suite of products—including Audit Guru , which helps users automate, document and achieve compliance—with Kaseya's market-leading IT Complete suite of management solutions empowers both MSPs and internal IT teams with a single solution that meets all their critical security, compliance, and assessment needs. In addition to Audit Guru, RapidFire Tools' offerings include Network Detective , the "gold standard" trusted by over 6,000 MSPs for network and security assessments, and Cyber Hawk for continuous cyber security threat detection and alerting.

"Kaseya has been knocking it out of the park thus far in 2018, helping our MSPs grow at rates two times that of the industry. The acquisition of RapidFire Tools is a very strategic win for us and for our customers—one of many strategic wins this year that demonstrates our continued commitment to do all we can to help our MSPs become successful," said Fred Voccola, CEO of Kaseya.

Added Voccola, "Over the past several years, small and mid-sized businesses, who are the customers of our MSPs, have experienced the same pains and challenges of dealing with various compliance requirements that the enterprise has had to deal with over the past decade. These small and mid-sized businesses are looking to MSPs to help them manage and address the growing compliance requirements they face, including things like GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, ISO, and others.

With this acquisition, and the integration of RapidFire Tools' compliance solutions into the IT Complete suite, we are now able to offer our MSPs a solution for them to build a compliance managed service offering, ensuring that a Kaseya MSP offers their customers the most complete solution possible."

As a result of ongoing development between Kaseya and RapidFire Tools, Kaseya also announces its Kaseya Compliance Manager (KCM), a new product that is fully integrated with the Kaseya IT Complete platform and Virtual Systems Administrator ( VSA ) product. KCM is an all-in-one, comprehensive compliance management solution that allows both MSPs and internal IT organizations to monitor and manage compliance for all regulations and requirements, including GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI.

"The marriage of Kaseya and RapidFire Tools is the right strategy for both companies," said Mark Shaw, CEO of StoredTech, a leading managed service provider with hundreds of clients in the healthcare, municipal government, manufacturing, services, and non-profit sectors. "The onus of IT compliance is tremendous with the potential for significant operational and financial consequences for both MSPs and their customers. The ability to oversee compliance requirements and easily provide documentation and evidence to auditors from a single platform, means IT professionals and their customers can have peace of mind."

As is the case with all Kaseya solutions, RapidFire Tools will continue to be an open platform, working with and continuing to integrate with all the vendors in the MSP community to ensure the success of MSPs leveraging their solutions.

"Unlike the business models of some competing providers, users don't have to worry about RapidFire Tools being exclusive to Kaseya customers," said Voccola. "We would never do that to the IT community. Many of our customers use multiple products from other vendors, so to try and lock them in to the Kaseya ecosystem goes against what we stand for. Our approach has always been to put our customers first and provide them with the best-in-breed solutions they need to run their business. The addition of RapidFire Tools is the latest of many great proof points in our roadmap for this year and beyond to further the success and innovation of the IT Complete platform."

"One of RapidFire Tools' greatest strengths is our strong partnerships with other IT management platform providers. It cannot be overstated the importance of becoming a part of the Kaseya family and knowing with confidence that our customers can continue to effectively run their businesses because of Kaseya's open ecosystem," said Michael Mittel, founder and CEO of RapidFire Tools. "This deal took some time to complete but both sides easily recognized the benefits that joining forces offers our customers. The RapidFire Tools brand will remain unchanged and our existing customers can rest assured knowing that they will continue to receive the same high caliber products, services, and support. This is an exciting time for all of us. By being a part of Kaseya, we can now broaden the reach of RapidFire Tools to the scale we envisioned when we launched the company."

About Kaseya

Kaseya is the leading provider of complete IT infrastructure management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and internal IT organizations. Through its open platform and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organizations to efficiently manage, secure, and backup IT. The Kaseya IT Complete platform is the industry's most comprehensive, integrated solution suite purposely engineered to help IT both run and grow the business. It empowers businesses to command all of IT centrally, easily manage remote and distributed environments, simplify backup and disaster recovery, and automate across IT management functions. Kaseya solutions manage over 10 million endpoints worldwide. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, visit www.kaseya.com .

About RapidFire Tools

RapidFire Tools Inc. is the leading global supplier of business-building technology tools for MSPs to help them close more business, offer more services, keep more customers, and make more money. The company's offerings include a complete set of IT Assessment, Documentation and Reporting tools; tools for IT Compliance Process Automation; and tools for Insider Cyber Threat Detection & Alerting. To learn more visit: www.rapidfiretools.com .