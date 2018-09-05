BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Announces New Presentation Time at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 20th Annual Investor Conference
NEW YORK and PETACH TIKVAH, Israel, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI), a leading developer of adult stem cell technologies for neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that the Company will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 20th Annual Investor Conference, on Thursday, September 6th at 2:10pm Eastern Time, instead of the previously announced time of 5:00pm.
Presentation Details:
Date: Thursday, September 6
Time: 2:10pm Eastern Time (previously scheduled for 5:00pm Eastern Time)
Location: Louis XVI B room, St. Regis Hotel, New York.
Speaker: Ralph Kern, MD., MHSc., Chief Operating and Chief Medical Officer
Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/rrshq28/bcli/index.aspx
About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.
BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of first-of-its-kind adult stem cell therapies derived from autologous bone marrow cells for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn® technology through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement with Ramot, the technology transfer company of Tel Aviv University. NurOwn® has been administered to approximately 100 patients with ALS in clinical trials conducted in the United States and Israel. In a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial conducted in the US, a clinically meaningful benefit was demonstrated by higher response to NurOwn® compared with placebo. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.brainstorm-cell.com.
CONTACTS
Media:
Uri Yablonka
Chief Business Officer
BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.
Phone: 646-666-3188
uri@brainstorm-cell.com
Investors:
Michael Rice
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: 646-597-6979
mrice@lifesciadvisors.com