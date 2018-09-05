Elastic Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elastic B.V. ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced today it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Elastic intends to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ESTC."



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC will act as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Barclays Capital Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC will act as book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., and Jefferies LLC will also act as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC will act as co-manager for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, or by telephone at (888) 603-5847; or from RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281-8098, or by telephone at (877) 822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Elastic

Elastic is a search company. As the creators of the Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, and Logstash), Elastic builds self-managed and SaaS offerings that make data usable in real time and at scale for search, logging, security, and analytics use cases.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic B.V. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact:

Anthony Luscri

ir@elastic.co

(650) 695-1055

Media Relations Contact:

Deborah Wiltshire

press@elastic.co