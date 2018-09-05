Everi Holdings to Host First-Ever Analyst Day on September 26 in Chicago

Analyst Day Presentations to be Available via Webcast

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI), the casino gaming industry's single source provider of gaming products and financial technology solutions, announced today that it is hosting an Analyst Day on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 in Chicago, IL. The Analyst Day will include presentations from Michael Rumbolz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer, Randy Taylor, as well as other members of the Company's senior management team. Management's presentations will address the Company's current and long-term strategic focus as well as its financial growth outlook. The Analyst Day will include a question and answer session and a sneak preview of the Company's G2E product demonstrations for in-person attendees following management's presentations.

The Analyst Day will be webcast live on the Company's website beginning at 9:00 a.m. CT (10:00 a.m. ET). Interested parties may access the live webcast and the presentations at www.everi.com (select "Investors" followed by "Events & Presentations"). Please log-on at least five minutes prior to the start of the event to ensure you are connected to the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available at www.everi.com for ninety days.

Sell-side analysts and institutional investors interested in attending the Analyst Day should contact Richard Land or Jim Leahy of JCIR at evri@jcir.com or 212/835-8500.

About Everi Holdings Inc.

Everi is a leading supplier of technology solutions for the casino gaming industry. The Company provides casino operators with a diverse portfolio of products including innovative gaming machines that Powers the Casino Floor®, and casino operational and management systems that include comprehensive, end-to-end financial technology solutions, critical intelligence offerings, and gaming operations efficiency technology. Everi's mission is to be a transformative force for casino operations by facilitating memorable player experiences, delivering reliable protection and security, and striving for customer satisfaction and operational excellence. For more information, visit www.everi.com.

