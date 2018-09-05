Cogeco Communications Inc. to Participate in BMO Capital Markets' 19th Annual Media & Telecom Conference

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX:CCA) announced today that it will be participating in BMO Capital Markets' 19th Annual Media & Telecom Conference to be held in Toronto, Ontario, September 12, 2018. Louis Audet, Executive Chair of the Board of Directors of Cogeco Communications Inc., will participate in an interactive discussion at 11:15 a.m. (EDT).



A live audio webcast of the discussion will be available on Cogeco Communications Inc.'s website at http://corpo.cogeco.com/cca/en/investors/investor-relations/ .

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation. It is the 8th largest cable operator in North America, operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Québec and Ontario, and in the United States under the Atlantic Broadband name in 11 states along the East Coast, from Maine to Florida, providing its residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Through its subsidiary Cogeco Peer 1, Cogeco Communications Inc. provides its business customers with a suite of information technology services (colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud and managed services), through its 16 data centres, extensive FastFiber Network® and more than 50 points of presence in North America and Europe. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CCA).

