Momentum Telecom Becomes Member of Telarus' TrustedSky Alliance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum Telecom has announced that they have joined the Telarus TrustedSky Alliance in a step that further distinguishes the company's status as the industry's customer experience leader. Having already completed the necessary modifications and enhancements in their data centers, Momentum is ready to provide partners with an even greater control along with increased insight and more tools for managing Momentum's cloud-based communications solutions.



TrustedSky is a web-based testing platform that ensures businesses are receiving the best possible experience by enabling partners to test and diagnose their customers' network capabilities and performance. This functionality provides the crucial knowledge that IT staffs and partners need to act both independently and autonomously and will inherently lead to faster and more comprehensive service resolutions.

"This simple, yet powerful technology firmly places visibility and insight in the hands of partners," said Momentum EVP of Technology, Mark Marquez. "Now, a few mere clicks performs a ‘pitch and catch' test that sends test VoIP packets over the network all the way to the Momentum data centers and then quickly returns results that can be used to identify the correct party, whether it's the internal IT department, the ISP or Momentum, to contact for assistance."

In addition to the network management benefits, through TrustedSky, Momentum will have a larger portfolio of tools that will continue to simplify and expedite the provisioning, implementation and deployment process of their solutions.

"At Momentum, we are known for our unmatched customer experience with white glove implementation, training and ongoing support," said Momentum Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Chuck Piazza. "So adding Telarus' TrustedSky to our already celebrated network was a natural step forward for us in our continued our commitment to having both the industry's most satisfied and empowered customers and partners."

For more information about Momentum Telecom or the TrustedSky announcement email sales@momentumtelecom.com or call 877-251-5554.

About Momentum

Momentum Telecom is a premier provider of Business Voice , BBX Broadband Management and Unified Communications solutions . Momentum's solutions offer smart, customizable cloud-based applications including voice, video and collaboration tools that enhance business productivity and efficiency for direct customers and more than 500 nationwide white label and channel partners. Momentum Telecom is committed to delivering best-in-class products backed by a geo-redundant network paired with industry-leading uptime and customer service. Headquartered in Birmingham, AL, Momentum Telecom has regional offices actively serving customers across the United States. To learn more visit momentumtelecom.com or connect with us on Facebook , Google Plus , Twitter , LinkedIn or visit our blog . At Momentum Telecom, our mission is to enable others to thrive by combining smarter technology with seasoned experts while delivering unmatched customer experience.

About Trusted Sky

TrustedSky is a joint alliance of leading service providers in the Cloud and Unified Communications market. TrustedSky was formed to solve the broken Cloud support model.

Hosted Cloud applications guarantee that no single support group can satisfy an end user when it comes to performance problems. The goal of TrustedSky is to bring transparency to this process and create a self-service workflow that accelerates the time to solution between an end-user, the end-user's IT staff and the Cloud provider.