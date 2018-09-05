Cloud Lending Solutions Sponsors FinovateFall Conference in New York

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Cloud Lending Solutions, Inc. is pleased to announce its sponsorship of FinovateFall, otherwise known as the region's leading fintech innovation event, as it returns to New York City for an energizing conference set in the heart of Times Square. This 3-day event is scheduled for September 24-26, with an add-on Summit Day on September 27, at the luxurious New York Marriott Marquis Hotel. This year's event is bringing more than 1,500 attendees, over 100 expert speakers, and 80+ companies together for an intense look at the latest innovations and major trends driving the fintech revolution.



As a sponsor of FinovateFall , Cloud Lending Solutions offers insights into the next wave of lending and leasing with its integrated, front-to-end, cloud-based lending platform. Cloud Lending simplifies the borrowing experience, helping lenders close loans faster and reduce operational inefficiencies – all through automation and configuration.

FinovateFall's visionary approach to the future of fintech activity includes its signature blitzing demo format where selected organizations have just 7 minutes (no slides or videos allowed) to deliver an inside glimpse into their latest developments. Topics this year include: AI and machine learning, blockchain, cloud services, cybersecurity, gifting investment platforms, white label solutions, biometrics, cryptocurrency, digital transformation in the fintech industry, and much more.

Cloud Lending Solutions will be demonstrating CL Portal™, its new frontend digital engagement platform that enables financial institutions to create online and mobile tools and applications that support loan origination and servicing, while providing a modern, intuitive and personalized borrower experience throughout the credit lifecycle. The most ground-breaking feature of this platform is how it enables financial institutions to create amazing front-end borrower solutions without writing any code.

"Our declarative CL Portal™ is a significant innovation that unchains financial institutions from cookie-cutter webforms and boring white-label solutions," stated William Wagner, vice president of marketing. "During our demonstration, we will show how CL Portal™ enables financial institutions to design their application flow, customize borrower interactions, implement a fantastic UX and differentiate themselves from their competition by providing a truly unique borrower experience."

FinovateFall organizers have designed the conference to surround attendees with the opportunity to mingle with industry trailblazers, hear from visionary keynote speakers, absorb ideas and connect with potential customers, partners, investors and new talent. Following the main event days, Finovate continues with two separately bookable summits on AI and blockchain (taking place on September 27) that will showcase real-life examples, successful implementation, advice, and insights on the impact of AI and blockchain on businesses.

To register and learn more about FinovateFall, including who is attending, sponsors, exhibitors, keynote speakers, and companies selected to demo, visit: http://nnw.fm/FinovateFall .

About Cloud Lending Solutions

Cloud Lending Solutions is the technology of choice for financial institutions leading the next wave of lending and leasing. Through its integrated front-to-end lending platform, financial institutions can simplify the borrower experience, accelerate loan processing, increase application volumes and reduce operational inefficiencies through automation and configuration. The company provides solutions for commercial, small business, construction and consumer loans, and equipment leasing. Built on the Salesforce Force.com platform, the world's #1 CRM, Cloud Lending Solutions has over 100 clients globally with offices in San Mateo, London, Sydney, and Bangalore.

