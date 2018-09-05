Advantech Launches 30 IIoT Solutions Through the "Co-Creation Model" and Announces a Large-Scale Showcase in November

﻿IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantech — the world's leading brand in intelligent systems — has announced the co-creation of IoT Solution Ready Packages (SRPs), which has involved co-creating with domestic and international companies. Thirty sets of SRPs will be released this year, and Advantech will hold the 6,000-participant IoT Co-Creation Summit and press conference Nov. 1 - 2, 2018, in Suzhou, China.

K.C. Liu, Chairman of Advantech, pointed out that industrial IoT (IIoT) applications will become widely implemented in various industries. However, the key to success lies within platform technology suppliers, such as Advantech, as well as working closely with industry professionals to integrate and form standardized and easily duplicated SRPs based on a combination of software and hardware.

For Advantech's IoT Co-Creation Summit Nov. 1 - 2, 2018, 6,000 senior executives from the world's IoT domains have been invited to exchange and share their ideas. The event will include 100 in-depth discussion seminars focused on IoT-related topics, IoT solution announcements with 30 different partners from various industries and innovative applications co-created by 50 partners from key industry domains.

According to Dr. Allan Yang, Advantech's chief technology officer, IIoT solutions must be able to integrate the collection of industrial equipment data based on a variety of standards with edge device management, wireless communication and data analysis. Other key areas include compliance with data storage location and management regulations established by each country or corporate policy and the construction of stringent and trustworthy platforms and data security mechanisms. Merging with the innovative industrial cloud service business model, the third wave of the digital revolution has officially kicked off to successfully transform IIoT industries.

For more information about the Advantech IoT Co-Creation Summit, please visit www.iotsummit.advantech.com or contact your local Advantech representative at www.advantech.com .

ABOUT ADVANTECH: Advantech is the global leader of embedded, industrial, IoT and automation solution platforms. The 35-year-old, billion-dollar business is ranked a top 100 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) company, with over 1,000 products and more than 8,000 employees working in 92 major cities worldwide. Advantech is renowned for developing and manufacturing high-quality, high-performance hardware and software computing components as well as complete platforms—focused on its vision of enabling an intelligent planet (http://www.advantech.com/). Advantech is a subsidiary of Advantech Co., Ltd (TAIDEX:2395).

