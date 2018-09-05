OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Webcast for Investor Day on September 12, 2018

RED BANK, N.J., Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank, today announced that it will provide a video webcast of the Company's Investor Day being held on Wednesday, September 12, 2018. The Investor Day is scheduled to take place from 9:30am – 2:30pm Eastern Time at the Company's Administrative Offices at 110 West Front Street in Red Bank, NJ. Additional details regarding the OCFC Investor Day, including information regarding advance registration, is available by contacting Jill Hewitt, Investor Relations Officer.



A video webcast of the event will be available for live access via the Company's website www.oceanfirst.com - Investor Relations on the corporate profile page. Please visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the event to allow time to confirm system requirements. For those unable to view the event live, a replay will be available. The webcast replay will be available for at least 30 days via the Company's website www.oceanfirst.com - Investor Relations on the corporate profile page beginning the day after the event.



OceanFirst Financial Corp.'s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $7.7 billion regional bank operating throughout New Jersey, metropolitan Philadelphia and metropolitan New York City. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey.



Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "will," "should," "may," "view," "opportunity," "potential," or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, levels of unemployment in the Bank's lending area, real estate market values in the Bank's lending area, future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company's market area and accounting principles and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Company Contact:

Jill Hewitt

Senior Vice President

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

Tel: (732)240-4500, ext. 7513

email: jhewitt@oceanfirst.com