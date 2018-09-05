Kristen Harrison to lead SmithGroup business development in Dallas

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmithGroup, one of the nation's largest integrated design firms, has hired experienced business developer Kristen Harrison in the Dallas office. Harrison will support the office's workplace studio connecting clients needing business design strategy and solutions with SmithGroup's workplace and mixed-use experts.

Kristen Harrison, SmithGroup









"Kristen is well-known in the Dallas community and is passionate about connecting clients with workplace solutions that meet their needs," says Jay Rambo, director of SmithGroup's Dallas office. "She is an ideal advocate for Dallas-area businesses seeking integrated and strategic design to propel them ahead in their marketplace."

SmithGroup's Workplace Practice is a global network of experts at the forefront of designing everything from small innovative work spaces to large-scale mixed-use developments for public and private sector clients. Today's dynamic business environment is influenced by ever-changing technology, real estate markets and employee preferences. SmithGroup's specialists partner with clients to create workplaces that can manage this shifting paradigm and enhance their competitive advantage in the marketplace.

Harrison will lead efforts to expand the firm's already significant market share in the Texas region, where clients include Advisory Board Company, General Motors, Google, Independent Bank, Mercedes Benz Financial Services, Microsoft, MHT Partners, and RMR Group, among others.

Harrison joins SmithGroup after a career at the Dallas office of HOK where she was an associate and director of business development for various markets including transportation, aviation, corporate, commercial, healthcare, and science and technology.

Harrison earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Texas Tech University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Dallas. She is a member of the board of directors of the North Texas chapter of CoreNet, co-chairing the chapter's golf committee raising funds for scholarships. Harrison also serves on the membership engagement committee of The Real Estate Council (TREC).

A native of Dallas, Harrison is currently a resident of Richardson, Texas.

SmithGroup (www.smithgroup.com) is one of the world's preeminent integrated design firms. Working across a network of 13 offices in the U.S. and China, a team of 1,300 experts is committed to excellence in strategy, design, and delivery. The scale of the firm's thinking and organization produces partnerships with forward-looking clients that maximize opportunities, minimize risk and solve their most complex problems. SmithGroup creates exceptional design solutions for healthcare, science and technology organizations, higher education and cultural institutions, urban environments, diverse workplaces, mixed-use and waterfront developments, and parks and open spaces.

