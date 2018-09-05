The Metallic Group Companies, Group Ten Metals and Metallic Minerals, Expand Management Teams

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metallic Minerals Corp. ((TSX-V: MMG, OTC:MMNGF) ("Metallic Minerals") and Group Ten Metals Inc. ((TSX.V: PGE, OTC:PGEZF) ("Group Ten") announce the expansion of their management teams as part of the Metallic Group of companies.



Effective immediately, Mr. Mathew Lee has been appointed to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Ms. Alicia Milne to the role of Corporate Secretary, of both Metallic Minerals and Group Ten.

Mr. Mathew Lee is a Chartered Accountant with a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of British Columbia and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia. Mr. Lee brings broad depth of financial experience in both public and private company operations across various sectors, including mineral resources and financial services.

Ms. Alicia Milne has over 20 years' experience providing corporate secretary, securities compliance and corporate paralegal services to companies listed on the NYSE, TSX and TSX Venture Exchanges, with a focus on the resource sector. She is a member of the Governance Professionals of Canada and is on the Board of Directors of Women in Mining British Columbia.

Mr. Lee and Ms. Milne replace Mr. Tim Thiessen, who has stepped down from his roles as both CFO and Corporate Secretary for Group Ten and Metallic Minerals, in order to concentrate on his responsibilities at Foran Mining on a full-time basis.

Greg Johnson, Metallic Group Chairman stated, "We are very pleased to have Mr. Lee and Ms. Milne join the Metallic Group of Companies as we go through a period of continued growth and project advancement. Both individuals bring significant experience in their fields and we look forward to their future contributions to the member companies. We would like to express our thanks to Mr. Tim Thiessen for his significant contributions to the early development of both Group Ten and Metallic Minerals, and we wish him the best in his future endeavours."

About the Metallic Group of Companies

The Metallic Group is a collaboration of leading precious and base metals exploration companies, with a portfolio of highly prospective assets in North America providing investors leverage to metals prices and exposure to new discoveries. Metallic Group companies evaluate and acquire assets meeting key criteria with respect to commodity, jurisdiction, infrastructure and exploration potential. The Metallic Group has highly experienced management and technical teams with expertise across the spectrum of resource exploration and project development from initial discovery to feasibility stage, including strong project finance and capital markets experience and a commitment to community engagement and environmental best practices. Metallic Group professional backgrounds include leadership positions with some of the leading large and mid-size producer/developer/explorers including Barrick Gold, NovaGold, NovaCopper, Wellgreen Platinum and Northern Freegold.

About Group Ten Metals Inc.

Group Ten Metals Inc. is a TSX-V-listed Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of high-quality platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt and gold exploration assets in top North American mining jurisdictions. The Company's core asset is the Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu project adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's high-grade PGE mines in Montana, USA. Group Ten also holds the highly prospective Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum‘s Wellgreen deposit in Canada‘s Yukon Territory, and the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project in the Rainy River district of northwest Ontario.

About Metallic Minerals Corp.

Metallic Minerals Corp. is a growth-stage exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high-grade silver and gold in the Yukon within under-explored districts with potential to produce top-tier assets. Our objective is to create value through a disciplined, systematic approach to exploration, reducing investment risk and maximizing probability of long-term success. Our core Keno Silver Project is located in the historic Keno Hill Silver District of Canada's Yukon Territory, a region which has produced over 200 million ounces of silver and currently hosts one of the world's highest-grade silver resources. The Company's McKay Hill Project, northeast of Keno Hill, is a high-grade historic silver-gold producer. Metallic Minerals is also building a portfolio of gold royalties in the historic Klondike Gold District. Metallic Minerals is led by a team with a track record of discovery and exploration success, including large scale development, permitting and project financing.

