BioScrip to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DENVER, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) ("BioScrip" or the "Company"), the largest independent national provider of infusion and home care management solutions, today announced that Daniel E. Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



The 2nd Annual Lake Street Best Ideas Growth (B.I.G.) Conference

New York, New York

Thursday, September 13, 2018

One-on-one meetings

The 11th Annual Barrington Research Fall Investment Conference

Chicago, Illinois

Thursday, September 27, 2018

One-on-one and small group meetings

Copies of materials used during the meetings will be accessible via BioScrip's Investor Relations website at https://investors.bioscrip.com/ .

About BioScrip, Inc.

BioScrip, Inc. is the largest independent national provider of infusion and home care management solutions, with approximately 2,100 teammates and nearly 70 service locations across the U.S. BioScrip partners with physicians, hospital systems, payors, pharmaceutical manufacturers and skilled nursing facilities to provide patients access to post-acute care services. BioScrip operates with a commitment to bring customer-focused pharmacy and related healthcare infusion therapy services into the home or alternate-site setting. By collaborating with the full spectrum of healthcare professionals and the patient, BioScrip provides cost-effective care that is driven by clinical excellence, customer service, and values that promote positive outcomes and an enhanced quality of life for those it serves.

