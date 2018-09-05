Behavioral Data Science Trailblazer and Obama Campaign Senior Advisor, JT Kostman, to Deliver Keynote at Real World Talks, Presented by Unacast

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unacast , the leading transparent and contextualized location data platform, today announced that Dr. JT Kostman, one of the world's leading data strategists, will deliver the keynote at Real World Talks, the premier event focused on location data and real world signals, on September 18 at the Midtown Loft & Terrace in New York City.



In its second year, Real World Talks has been expanded to cover the innovations in real world data signals, with more speakers, more guests and more insights to offer. The event brings together data scientists, marketing technologists, product developers, app publishers, data tech journalists and ad agency leaders to share their perspectives on location insights. Sessions will include conversations on how to capture ROI offline, an overview of how the ad tech ecosystem uses location data, and a look at how UPS uses data to connect the physical and digital worlds.

Dr. Kostman's presentation, "Internet X.0 - Bridging the Carbon | Silicon Divide," will closely examine how technology has brought us to the precipice of an artificial intelligence revolution. Edge computing, the internet of things, 5G and the ubiquity of mobile devices are reshaping the internet, making it so that AI algorithms will soon be able to monitor, understand, and predict human behavior continuously and in near real-time. The conversation will explore these topics and engage the audience with provocative examples.

"A few key technologies are about to combine to make this one of the most economically exciting - and potentially perilous - times in history. The strategic decisions companies make over the next few months will doubtless determine the trajectory of their fate," Dr. Kostman said.

"We can realistically imagine tourist trips to space and sending people to Mars in the near future, but we still have little insight into how the masses move about their everyday lives here on earth," said Thomas Walle, co-founder and CEO of Unacast. "Technology now makes it far easier to understand location, movement, dwell time, foot traffic and congestion. Real World Talks brings together experts on these fields to share their perspectives on a range of topics, from finding and using data, to connecting the digital and physical worlds. The goal is for attendees to see the value – and responsibility – that comes with insight into location."

For more information or to attend Real World Talks, please visit https://www.realworldtalks.com/.

About Dr. JT Kostman

Trained as a data scientist, mathematician, and psychologist, Dr. Kostman has led data initiatives for several U.S. intelligence, defense and security agencies, and led social media analysis for the 2012 Obama Campaign. In the corporate sector, he developed digital media marketing solutions for Digitas, served as Chief Data Officer for Time Inc, Chief Data Scientist for Samsung, and serves on the Board of Advisors for Reimagine Holdings.

About Unacast

Unacast is the only contextualized location data platform that offers full transparency into its products and insights. As a trailblazer in the transparency, quality and ethics of the location data industry, Unacast provides companies and individuals with the most accurate understanding of human activity in the physical world through the proprietary Real World Graph®. The company also hosts the leading conference on transparency and accuracy in location data; Real World Talks.

Unacast, founded in Oslo, Norway by Thomas Walle and Kjartan Slette and now headquartered in NYC, has garnered multiple awards for its platform, campaigns and for its company culture, including Best Company at the Nordic Startup Awards. Inc. Magazine has called Unacast "The Startup That Just Might Threaten Google."

Media Contact

WIT Strategy, for Unacast

Rich Cherecwich, 774.254.0952

rcherecwich@witstratgy.com