Silverfort Expands Executive Leadership Team To Drive Accelerated Growth And Innovation

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silverfort, the provider of next-generation authentication solutions, today announced the appointment of top executives and industry experts who will help the company accelerate its growth and meet growing demand of its revolutionary authentication solution. Following its recent series A funding, Silverfort has appointed Dana Tamir as Vice President, Market Strategy, Ron Rasin, as Vice President, Product Management, Amir Boldo as Vice President, Engineering, and Rotem Zach as Vice President, Research.



"Corporate networks have dramatically changed in recent years, creating new security challenges," says Hed Kovetz, Silverfort's CEO. "In order to protect our sensitive data and assets from unauthorized access, we must reinvent the way authentication and trust are implemented in our networks. We are redefining this space with a holistic approach which calls for an outstanding team. Dana, Ron, Amir and Rotem have the right industry experience and leadership to do just that."

Dana Tamir brings over two decades of go-to-market excellence with a successful track record combining deep technical understanding with market vision and hands-on experience bringing new solutions to market. Prior to joining Silverfort, Dana was Vice President, Marketing at Indegy. She also held a number of leadership roles at prominent cyber security companies including IBM Trusteer, Imperva, Symantec and Amdocs.

Ron Rasin brings over a decade of hands-on product management experience and cyber security expertise. Prior to joining Silverfort, Ron was Director of Product Management at Claroty, and held product management roles at Wix and NCR. Ron served as a Team Leader at the 8200 elite cyber unit of the Israel Defense Forces and holds a B.A. in Economics from Tel Aviv University.

Amir Boldo joined Silverfort to lead its exceptional engineering team. He brings more than 15 years of industry experience and technology leadership. Prior to joining Silverfort, Amir served as Vice President, Innovation at DRIVENETS, where he led the development of cutting-edge cloud-based network products. He was also one of the first team members at Zerto, and led one of its core R&D teams. Amir served at the 8200 elite cyber unit of the Israel Defense Forces and received the unit's excellence award.

Rotem Zach was promoted to lead Silverfort's research team, which tackles some of the most complex challenges in cybersecurity, cryptography and big data analytics. He joined Silverfort as one of the first employees, after many years of research and leadership roles at the 8200 elite cyber unit of the Israel Defense Forces.

Silverfort was founded in 2016 and recently raised $11.5 Million to deliver the next generation of authentication solutions. Already, customer and industry response has been very positive to Silverfort's unique authentication platform, which enables adaptive multi-factor authentication across entire networks and cloud environments, and can protect all resources including those considered unprotectable until today. These executive additions will continue the forward momentum of the company.

About Silverfort

Silverfort delivers strong authentication across entire corporate networks and cloud environments, without any modifications to endpoints and servers. Using patent-pending technology, Silverfort enables adaptive multi-factor authentication for all sensitive users, devices and resources, including systems that don't support it today, such as IoT devices, critical infrastructure, file systems and more. Silverfort allows organizations to prevent data breaches and achieve compliance instantly, by preventing identity-based attacks even across complex, dynamic networks, including hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company has received world-wide recognition and several industry awards, including the InfoSecurity 2018 Global Excellence Awards for Best Authentication Product and Best User and Entity Behavior Analytics Product, the Frost & Sullivan 2017 New Product Innovation Award, and is a gold winner of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in the Multi Factor Authentication category. To learn more visit – www.silverfort.com

